Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey hits 60-yarder, extends NFL record with 27 straight FGs to start career

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has extended his NFL record of consecutive made field goals to start a career by hitting a 60-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles for his 27th in a row. Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t immediately send out the field goal unit on fourth-and-20 from the Philadelphia 42-yard line. There was no hesitation once Aubrey took the field. The kick gave Dallas a 10-0 lead. It was the longest kick and the sixth of at least 50 yards for Aubrey. The 28-year-old rookie grew up in the Dallas area and once was a Major League Soccer prospect.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.