Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey has his field goal streak snapped at 35. And then he missed again

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brandon Aubrey’s career-opening field goal streak is over. The Dallas Cowboys kicker had his 36th attempt of the season blocked by Washington’s Joshua Pryor and returned 66 yards by Jace Whittaker. Aubrey’s 35 consecutive made field goals were an NFL record for the most to start a career. He was two back of Mike Vanderjagt’s mark for the most field goals without a miss in a single season. Aubrey hit the left upright with his second attempt of the game. He was good from 50 yards out to make him 36 of 38 in his career.

