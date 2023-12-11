Cowboys’ Aubrey hits from 60 and 59 yards while extending record to 30 straight FGs to start career

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey has extended his NFL record of consecutive field goals to start a career to 30 in the Cowboys’ 33-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The 28-year-old rookie also became the first with two field goals of at least 59 yards in the same game. Aubrey connected from 60 yards in the first quarter and from 59 in the third. He added two more in the fourth, from 45 and 50 yards. Aubrey grew up in the Dallas area and once was a Major League Soccer prospect.

