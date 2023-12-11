Cowboys’ Aubrey hits from 60 and 59 yards, extends NFL record with 28 straight FGs to start career

By The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17), with Bryan Anger holding, kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Hodde]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has extended his NFL record of consecutive made field goals to start a career by hitting from 60 and 59 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles to reach 28 in a row. The 60-yarder gave Dallas a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter. The Cowboys went up 27-13 in the third quarter on the 59-yard kick. Aubrey is the first kicker with two field goals of at least 59 yards in the same game. The 28-year-old rookie grew up in the Dallas area and once was a Major League Soccer prospect.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.