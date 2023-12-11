Cowboys’ Aubrey hits from 60 and 59 yards, extends NFL record with 28 straight FGs to start career

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has extended his NFL record of consecutive made field goals to start a career by hitting from 60 and 59 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles to reach 28 in a row. The 60-yarder gave Dallas a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter. The Cowboys went up 27-13 in the third quarter on the 59-yard kick. Aubrey is the first kicker with two field goals of at least 59 yards in the same game. The 28-year-old rookie grew up in the Dallas area and once was a Major League Soccer prospect.

