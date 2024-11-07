Cowboys are saddled with 3-game losing streak and missing Dak Prescott as Eagles visit

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game losing streak and without quarterback Dak Prescott for a visit from NFC East rival Philadelphia on Sunday. Cooper Rush will start the first of what figures to be at least four games with Prescott sidelined. The Eagles have won four consecutive games and are one of three teams with winning streaks at least that long in every season since 2021. That’s the year coach Nick Sirianni was hired. Saquon Barkley has rushed for at least 100 yards in three straight games for Philadelphia.

