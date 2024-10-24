Cowboys and the 49ers are both looking for rebounds headed into their game

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are both looking for bounce-back performances headed into their meeting Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. Dallas lost 47-9 at home to Detroit two weeks ago and spent the bye week stinging from that defeat. The Cowboys are 3-0 on the road this season and 0-3 at home. The 49ers lost at home to Kansas City in a Super Bowl rematch last week and are trying to get back to .500 before their bye week after the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.