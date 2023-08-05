Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agree on a $24 million, 3-year contract extension

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker have agreed on a $24 million, three-year contract extension. Hooker was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Cowboys. He joined Dallas after a disappointing four-year career in Indianapolis for the 15th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Hooker’s time with the Colts was marred by injuries, but he has stayed healthy since joining Dallas. He tied Trevon Diggs for second on the club with three interceptions last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.