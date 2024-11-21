Cowboys and Commanders ride losing streaks into the NFC East rivals’ 1st meeting this season

The Washington Commanders host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East rivals’ first meeting of the season. Each team is on a losing streak. The Commanders have dropped two in a row to fall to 7-4 and the Cowboys five in a row to 3-7 as their playoff chances have fallen apart. Washington is a double-digit favorite against Dallas for the first time since at least 2003. Commanders coach Dan Quinn faces the Cowboys for the first time since serving as their defensive coordinator the past three seasons.

