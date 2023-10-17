Cowboys and Chargers players engage in pregame scuffle before Monday night’s game

Players on the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers got into a scuffle near midfield as the teams were doing pregame warmups before Monday night’s contest. The Cowboys came out of their tunnel and onto the field to begin warmups when some players ran through a drill that Chargers defensive backs were conducting. Los Angeles safety Deane Marlowe and Dallas defensive tackle Mazi Smith exchanged words before things escalated. This is the second time this weekend there has been a pregame scuffle. The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers had an incident before their game on Sunday.

