Cowboys add veteran Royce Freeman, but running back remains a position of need in the draft

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed free agent running back Royce Freeman. It’s likely an incremental move at a position of need going into next week’s draft. The Cowboys have lost their lead back each of the past two offseasons. Two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott was released in a cost-cutting move a year ago. Replacement Tony Pollard signed with Tennessee this year. Freeman adds experience to a group of four players with barely 600 career yards rushing combined. Dallas will be his fifth team in seven seasons.

