Cowboys add two of their former players in lineman La’el Collins and linebacker Damien Wilson

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have added two of their former players to the practice squad in offensive lineman La’el Collins and linebacker Damien Wilson. Neither has played in 2023. Dallas also added two younger players in receiver Racey McMath and former Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson. The Cowboys released receiver Martavis Bryant and three others from the practice squad to make room for the additions. The signing of Bryant in November ended a five-year NFL absence for a player suspended three times. Collins and Wilson were rookies with Dallas in 2015. Collins spent six seasons with the Cowboys.

