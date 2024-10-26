Cowboys add Dalvin Cook for visit to Niners, trying to boost NFL’s worst rushing offense

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are elevating running back Dalvin Cook from the practice squad. The move adds an option for the NFL’s worst rushing offense going into a meeting with rival San Francisco on Sunday night. Cook signed with the Cowboys late in the preseason but stayed on the practice squad through six games. Dallas’ running back by committee has been led by Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott. Cook was a four-time Pro Bowler in Minnesota.

