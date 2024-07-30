Cowboys activate cornerback Trevon Diggs off PUP list

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have activated cornerback Trevon Diggs off the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, the latest step in his return from a torn ACL. Diggs sustained the injury in practice in September 2023, depriving the Cowboys of their top defensive back for all but two games last season. He has 18 interceptions in 47 games, including a league-leading 11 picks in 2021, after being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Alabama.

