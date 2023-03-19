Cowboys acquire WR Cooks from Texans for 2 late-round picks

By The Associated Press
FILE - Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks looks on before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Dallas Cowboys acquired receiver Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans on Sunday, March 19, 2023, adding a speedy veteran to play alongside CeeDee Lamb. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have acquired receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans. The deal adds a speedy veteran to play alongside CeeDee Lamb. Houston gets a fifth-round pick this year and a 2024 sixth-rounder. The trade is reminiscent of a year ago when Dallas sent No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for two late-round picks. The difference is the Texans will pay $6 million of Cooks’ $18 million salary. The Browns absorbed the entire $20 million owed to Cooper. It’s the fifth time the 29-year-old Cooks has been traded.

