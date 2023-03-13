Coverage of Blackhawks scandal earns AP story of the year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Associated Press Sports Writer Jay Cohen won Story of the Year honors in the annual contest for AP staffers judged by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his coverage of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal. Cohen was also part of a team of AP writers that captured Package of the Year for coverage of Sports Inflation. AP photographer Charles Rex Arbogast won Best Portfolio featuring game action photos, along with feature art and a portrait.
FILE - Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The photo was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors as best sports action photo of 2022 at their annual winter meeting. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein
FILE - Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches play against North Carolina during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. Krzyzewski retired after this game. The photo was honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors as best sports feature photo of 2022 at their annual winter meeting. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson