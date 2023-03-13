Coverage of Blackhawks scandal earns AP story of the year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Associated Press Sports Writer Jay Cohen won Story of the Year honors in the annual contest for AP staffers judged by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his coverage of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal. Cohen was also part of a team of AP writers that captured Package of the Year for coverage of Sports Inflation. AP photographer Charles Rex Arbogast won Best Portfolio featuring game action photos, along with feature art and a portrait.

