Coventry, Sunderland earn unlikely shots at promotion to EPL

LONDON (AP) — Coventry and Sunderland have completed the lineup of teams to qualify for the end-of-season playoffs in England’s second-tier Championship to give themselves a shot at reaching the lucrative Premier League. Luton and Middlesbrough were already guaranteed playoff places before the final round of games in the regular season. Burnley and Sheffield United will go up automatically. Sunderland climbed from seventh to sixth place with a 3-0 win at Preston and took its place in the playoff spots at the expense of Millwall. Coventry drew at Middlesbrough 1-1 and stayed in fifth place. They will meet again in the two-leg playoff semifinals while third-placed Luton will face Sunderland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.