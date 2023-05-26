Coventry on brink of Premier League return after Robins restores order to club in chaos

Mark Robins will always be known as the guy who saved Alex Ferguson’s job at Manchester United. Robins isn’t done producing rescue acts. Another one is currently taking place at Coventry City. It’s a club where chaos has ruled for more than two decades but whose turbulent and troubled journey back to the Premier League is almost complete. Coventry takes on Luton in the Championship playoff final on Saturday for a place in the Premier League. It’s a match neither team could have expected to be in when they were playing each other in England’s fourth tier five years ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.