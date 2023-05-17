Coventry beats Middlesbrough 1-0 to reach Championship playoff final at Wembley

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Coventry is one game away from returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001. Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal in the 57th minute to give Coventry a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the second leg of the Championship playoff semifinals. That was enough to put the visitors through the playoff final against Luton at Wembley on May 27, often dubbed the world’s most lucrative one-off soccer game because of guaranteed earnings the winner will get for reaching the Premier League. Coventry advanced 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

