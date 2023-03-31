Couture scores in OT to lift Sharks past Golden Knights

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture scored at 50 seconds of overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

Mario Ferraro had a goal and assist, Oskar Lindblom and Tomas Hertl also scored and former Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun had two assists in his NHL debut. James Reimer made 23 saves.

Thrun is the second Sharks defenseman to have a multi-point game in his NHL debut, joining Scott Hannan, who also had two assists in his first game in October 1998.

Nicolas Hague, Ivan Barbashev and Michael Amadio scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves. Vegas wrapped up a playoff spot earlier when Pittsburgh beat Nashville.

Amadio tied it at 10:07 of the third with his 14th goal of the season.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit gives up a goal to San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Avelar San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) is checked into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Avelar Previous Next

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

Sharks: At Arizona on Saturday night.

