Coutinho joins boyhood club Vasco da Gama in Brazil on loan from Aston Villa

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazil international Philippe Coutinho has joined his boyhood club Vasco da Gama on a season-long loan from Premier League team Aston Villa. The 32-year-old midfielder said “this feels like coming back home” in a statement on Vasco’s website on Wednesday. He joined Villa in 2022 and has two years left on his contract. Coutinho played on loan for Qatar’s Al-Duhail last season. The Rio de Janeiro-based Vasco did not specify whether the loan is until the end of the current season in Brazil in December or the conclusion of the European season in the middle of next year.

