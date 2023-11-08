Courville makes FG as time expires, Ball State scores last 10 to beat Northern Illinois 17-10

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jackson Courville made a 36-yard field goal as time expired and Ball State scored the last 10 points to beat Northern Illinois 20-17. Ball State’s Kiael Kelly tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Koziol to tie the game 17-all with 3:44 remaining. On the ensuing possession, Tyler Potts had a strip sack of Rocky Lombardi and Kyron Mims recovered the ball at the Northern Illinois 41-yard line with 2:13 left. The Cardinals converted twice on third down to keep the drive alive before Courville’s kick split the uprights.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.