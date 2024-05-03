Courtois set to play 1st game of season for Real Madrid after recovering from injuries

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is ready to play his first game of the season against Cadiz in the Spanish league on Saturday after recovering from a long injury layoff. The 31-year-old Belgian has not played since tearing the ACL in his left knee in August. He then ruptured the meniscus in his right knee in March when he was preparing to come back. Madrid could clinch the Spanish league title on Saturday when Barcelona also plays Girona. Ancelotti said that Andriy Lunin will be back in goal when Bayern Munich visits on Wednesday with their Champions League semifinal poised at 2-2.

