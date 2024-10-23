Courtois set to miss ‘clasico’ against Barcelona because of muscle injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss Saturday’s “clasico” against Barcelona after sustaining a muscle injury in Tuesday’s Champions League match. The team says Courtois has an adductor injury in his left leg. The Belgium goalkeeper had been nursing an abductor injury recently. He missed most of last season with an ACL injury. Rodrygo is also expected to miss the clasico. The forward was substituted in the 85th minute of Madrid’s 5-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund. Madrid trails Barcelona by three points in the Spanish league standings.

