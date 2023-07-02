Courtney Williams scores 28 — including winning jumper — with 8 assists as Sky beat Fever 89-87

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Courtney Williams hit the go-ahead jumper with 18.1 seconds to play and finished with a season-high 28 points with eight assists to help the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 89-87. Elizabeth Williams added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Chicago. Marina Mabrey also had 17 points and six assists, and Kahleah Copper scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Emre Vatansever, named Chicago’s interim coach and general manager a day earlier, won his first game at the helm for the Sky. Vatansever took over for James Wade, who joined the coaching staff of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. NaLyssa Smith led Indiana with 27 points, on 11-of-16 shooting, and eight rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell added a season-high 26 points.

