Court upholds IOC ruling to remove International Boxing Association from Olympic family

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the IOC decision to remove the International Boxing Association from the Olympic family. The court says it dismissed the IBA appeal because the organization “had not complied with the conditions set down by the IOC for recognition.” The Russian president of the IBA, Umar Kremlev, said in November they would appeal at Switzerland’s supreme court if they lost their appeal at CAS, sport’s highest court.

