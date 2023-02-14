Court overturns ban against former Haitian soccer president

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A lifetime ban against former Haitian soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart over allegations he sexually abused female players has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The court upheld Jean-Bart’s appeal after noting “inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the statements of the victims and witnesses presented by FIFA.” A FIFA ethics committee in November 2020 had found Jean-Bart guilty of having “abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors” over several years. The 75-year-old Jean-Bart had denied the allegations. The CAS ruling said the evidence against Jean-Bart was “inconsistent, unclear and contradictory.”

