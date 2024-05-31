Court limits probe into Barcelona’s payments to refereeing official to exclude Laporta’s first term

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court has reduced the scope of its probe into the Barcelona’s payment of millions of dollars over several years to a former vice president of Spain’s refereeing committee. A Barcelona-based court said Friday that it will no longer investigate club president Joan Laporta for his first stint in charge of the club from 2003-2010 since any possible crimes have prescribed under the statute of limitations. The investigation will continue into the payments that the club kept making to the refereeing official under the leadership Laporta’s successors until 2018.

