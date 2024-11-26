Court hears legal arguments in sex assault case of 5 hockey players

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — Lawyers in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team began what are expected to be several weeks of legal arguments on Monday, ahead of next year’s trial.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault earlier this year in an incident that allegedly took place in London, Ontario, in June 2018.

McLeod is facing an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault

Dube, McLeod and Formenton attended court in person for the first time in London on Monday, all three dressed in dark suits.

Lawyers for the players have said their clients plan to defend themselves against the allegations, and all five are expected to plead not guilty.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 22, which will be heard by Justice Maria Carroccia.

Several weeks have been set aside for legal arguments before then, but the issues discussed in those hearings cannot be reported at this time due to a publication ban meant to protect the right to a fair trial for the accused.

The charges stem for an incident that allegedly took place as the players and many of their teammates were in London for a Hockey Canada gala celebrating their gold medal win at that year’s world junior tournament.

Police launched a criminal investigation that was closed without charges in 2019 and then reopened in 2022.

Investigators said in February they were able to lay charges after collecting new evidence but declined to provide additional details, citing the court case.

The case has fueled greater scrutiny of sports organizations and how they handle allegations of sexual misconduct.

