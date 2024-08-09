Court dismisses an Italian protest over a water polo ejection at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed a protest by the Italian Swimming Federation over the ejection of Francesco Condemi from Italy’s quarterfinal loss to Hungary in the men’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics. The 20-year-old Condemi was excluded for a violent action with 2:22 left in the second quarter. Krisztian Manhercz made the ensuing penalty shot, giving Hungary a 4-2 lead. Hungary also received a 4-minute power play, but it did not score during that stretch. As part of its protest, the swimming federation wanted the match against Hungary to be replayed from the point of Condemi’s exclusion.

