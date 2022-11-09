Court dates for Saints’ Kamara, Chiefs’ Lammons delayed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has pushed back court dates in a felony assault case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara attorney David Chesnoff says a status conference has been set for Jan. 23 and a preliminary hearing has been set for March 1. The adjusted timeline for the case likely precludes either player from being punished by the NFL this season. Traditionally, the league has waited until the legal process plays out before fining or suspending players. Kamara also faces a $10 million civil lawsuit in New Orleans.

