Court allows transfer of soccer great Diego Maradona’s remains to public mausoleum

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A court has authorized the removal of the remains of soccer legend Diego Maradona from a private cemetery so they can be placed at a public mausoleum that is under construction in Buenos Aires. The court in San Isidro outside the Argentinian capital issued the ruling Tuesday at the request of Maradona’s children. The 1986 World Cup winner died in 2020 at age 60. The mausoleum project is named “M10 Memorial” and was introduced in a 2023 ceremony attended by most of Maradona’s children. A pantheon is being built in the upscale neighborhood of Puerto Madero.

