Courage earns second consecutive NWSL Challenge Cup, defeating Louisville 2-0

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Kerolin and Manaka Matsukubo each scored and the North Carolina Courage beat Racing Louisville 2-0 to win the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup for the second consecutive year. After a two-hour lightning delay, Kerolin scored in the 28th minute, getting a ball over the top from Narumi Miura and beating goalkeeper Katie Lund at the near post from a tight angle. The 19-year-old Matsukubo doubled the lead in the 54th minute, running onto and volleying a chipped pass into the box from Tess Boade to become the youngest player to start and score in a Challenge Cup final.

