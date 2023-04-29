Courage defeat Dash 1-0 in weather-shortened match

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Lussi scored in the opening half to give the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash in a weather-shortened match on Friday night. In the 52nd minute, lightning was spotted in the area and the game was stopped for more than three hours before officials ended it. At one point players returned to the field to warm up but moments later headed back to the locker room when more lightning was spotted.

