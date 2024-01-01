Countdown begins on PSG star Kylian Mbappé’s future. Real Madrid and Liverpool possible destinations

PARIS (AP) — As the New Year begins so does the countdown on Kylian Mbappé’s future. It promises to be a nervous start to 2024 for Paris Saint-Germain and its fans as speculation about their prolific striker is set to intensify. Mbappé began this season in a transfer standoff with his club after not taking up the option of a 12-month extension into 2025. It means that starting Jan. 1 he can openly talk to other clubs or even sign a pre-contract agreement with long-time suitor Real Madrid or Premier League leader Liverpool. Mbappé’s contract runs out in June when he can leave the French champion for free having joined for 180 million euros (now $199 million) from Monaco.

