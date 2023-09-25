Count on Swinney’s steadiness to build back stumbling Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson won’t be part of the College Football Playoff and probably has no chance to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. Still, don’t expect rash decisions or wholesale changes out of coach Dabo Swinney. He has spent a successful career building the program the way he knows how. The Tigers fell to No. 5 Florida State 31-24 in overtime on Saturday for their first 0-2 start in the ACC since 2010. They were preseason favorites to repeat as conference champions but have struggled to make the winning plays like they seemed to do most of the past decade.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.