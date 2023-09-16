Coulter Cleland throws for 304 yards and 5 TDs as Davison beats Marist 49-21

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Coulter Cleland passed for 304 yards and threw TDs to five different receivers to help Davidson beat Marist 49-21 and snap a nine-game skid against the Red Foxes. The Wildcats improved to 2-11 all time against Marist and beat the Red Foxes for the first time since 2010. Cleland, a sophomore who went into the game with three career touchdown throws, finished 17 of 21 and completed passes to 10 different Davidson players. Cleland threw three second-quarter TD passes and another — his fifth of the game — on the first drive of the third quarter. Brock Bagozzi completed 12 of 32 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns for Marist.

