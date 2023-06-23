Coulibaly follows Wembanyama as the French players make history in the NBA draft

A whirlwind night for Bilal Coulibaly at the NBA draft was part of a memorable one for his country. It’s a time of basketball renaissance for France. According to research provided by the league, Coulibaly and his much-heralded French teammate and No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama made draft history by becoming the first two players from France to both be taken in the top 20. The league says there have been more NBA players from France than from any other country outside of North America.

