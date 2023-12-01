Could the mighty SEC possibly miss the College Football Playoff for the first time?

ATLANTA (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is the only league to claim a spot — sometimes two spots — in every College Football Playoff. And the SEC hasn’t just participated. It has dominated. But some are wondering if the conference that has captured six of nine national titles under the current four-team format might get shut out of the postseason if No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions, but things could get dicey if the Tide snaps Georgia’s 29-game winning streak.

