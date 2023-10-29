Could Chase Young and Montez Sweat move with Rivera’s Commanders 3-5 after a loss to the Eagles?

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Chase Young and Montez Sweat will head to the trade deadline next week knowing they might have played their last game as teammates with the Washington Commanders. Their club has lost five of its past six games and dropped to 3-5 overall after a 38-31 loss against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. There has been plenty of speculation about whether Washington could trade one or the other or both pass rushers. They came into the NFL as first-round draft picks in consecutive years. It would make sense for coach Ron Rivera and the Commanders to be sellers, given that they are 0-3 in the NFC East at roughly the season’s midpoint.

