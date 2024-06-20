DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — With outrageous goals flying in from all angles, Euro 2024 has started with a bang. Could the ball be to thank for this? England captain Harry Kane says: “When you strike it, it stays hit.” The Adidas Fussballliebe – meaning “love of football” in German – is the official match ball of the European Championship. And players appear to have quickly mastered it with a slew of stunning, long-range goals. There was Arda Guler’s curling effort into the top corner from around 20 meters in Turkey’s 3-1 win against Georgia. That was rivalled by his teammate Mert Muldur’s volley from the edge of the box in the same game.

