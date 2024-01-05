Couisnard’s late layup lifts Oregon past Washington, 76-74

SEATTLE (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored a game-winning layup with 12 seconds left as Oregon earned a 76-74 win over Washington. The Ducks picked up their third straight win to start their final Pac-12 Conference season, ruining Washington’s final home opener and leaving the Huskies 0-3 in conference play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.