Couisnard scores 27, Oregon makes free throws in last minute to hold off Washington 85-80

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points, including four of the seven free throws Oregon made in the last 32 seconds, and the Ducks held on to defeat Washington 85-80. The Huskies had cut a 20-point deficit to one with more than 3 1/2 minutes to go but every time they had a chance to tie or take the lead, Oregon came up with a big play on defense and made free throws. The Ducks had one basket in the final three minutes but made 9 of 12 from the line. Sahvir Wheeler had 16 points Washington. The Huskies got back in the game by hitting five straight shots while Oregon missed nine straight before Jadrian Tracey’s jumper made it 78-74 with 1:20 to play.

