Couisnard scores 27, Oquendo adds 20 and Oregon holds off Kent State 84-70

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard had 27 points with 10 rebounds, Kario Oquendo added 20 points and Oregon defeated Kent State 84-70. Down 20 points early in the second half, the Golden Flashes rallied, and a 3-pointer by Jalen Sullinger brought them within 55-51 near the 12-minute mark. Oregon countered with a 14-2 run in which Jackson Shelstad scored eight points and Couisnard six. Shelstad, Couisnard and Oquendo combined to score 28 of Oregon’s first 32 points in the second half and the Ducks led 77-58 approaching the 4-minute mark. Oregon didn’t make a field goal in the final 4 minutes but made 8-of-10 free throws to end it.

