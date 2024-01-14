Couisnard scores 18 as Oregon rallies from 18 down to beat California 80-73

By The Associated Press
Oregon center N'Faly Dante (1) celebrates with Oregon guard Jadrian Tracey (22) against California during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thomas Boyd]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard sank five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to help Oregon rally from an 18-point deficit and beat California 80-73 for its sixth straight victory. Couisnard had four misses from beyond the arc for the Ducks (13-3, 5-0 Pac-12 Conference). He was 0 for 4 on his 2-point attempts. Jadrian Tracey had 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting off the bench. Jackson Shelstad pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds. Reserve Keeshawn Barthelemy hit two 3-pointers and score 12 with five assists. Jaylon Tyson totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Golden Bears (6-11, 2-4).

