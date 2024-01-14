Couisnard scores 18 as Oregon rallies from 18 down to beat California 80-73

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard sank five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to help Oregon rally from an 18-point deficit and beat California 80-73 for its sixth straight victory. Couisnard had four misses from beyond the arc for the Ducks (13-3, 5-0 Pac-12 Conference). He was 0 for 4 on his 2-point attempts. Jadrian Tracey had 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting off the bench. Jackson Shelstad pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds. Reserve Keeshawn Barthelemy hit two 3-pointers and score 12 with five assists. Jaylon Tyson totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Golden Bears (6-11, 2-4).

