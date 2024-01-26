Couisnard leads big 2nd half as Oregon roars past Arizona State 80-61

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard put up 19 points as Oregon roared past Arizona State in the second half, posting an 80-61 victory. The Ducks now are 18-8 against the Sun Devils under coach Dana Altman and bounced back from back-to-back losses to Colorado and Utah last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.