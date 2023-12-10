Couisnard helps Oregon pull away for 71-49 victory over UTEP

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Oregon pulled away in the second half to beat UTEP 71-49. Couisnard made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers for the Ducks (6-2). He made 4 of 5 at the free-throw line and added five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Freshman Kwame Evans Jr. totaled 12 points, six boards and five steals. Keeshawn Barthelemy and freshman Jackson Shelstad each scored 11, while reserve Jordan Tracey scored 10. Tae Hardy had 16 points to lead the Miners (6-4). Otis Frazier III added 12 points and six rebounds.

