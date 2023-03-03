Couisnard helps Oregon jump out early to beat Cal 84-51

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 17 points to lead five in double figures as Oregon cruised past California 84-51. Couisnard was 6 of 8 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. N’Faly Dante, Nate Bittle, Rivaldo Soares and Kel’el Ware each added 10 points for Oregon (17-13, 11-8 Pac-12), which shot 55% (34 of 62) from the field and outrebounded Cal 45-21. Dante also had eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Will Richardson played in a program-record 145th game at Oregon to surpass Johnathan Loyd and Payton Pritchard. Sam Alajiki scored 11 points and Grant Newell had nine for Cal (3-27, 2-17), which lost its 14th straight game.

