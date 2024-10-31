Coughlin, Shanahan and Seifert make the list of coaching semifinalists for Hall of Fame

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coaches Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan and George Seifert are among the nine semifinalists in the coaching category for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. One other Super Bowl winner, Mike Holmgren, also made the cut after voting by the Hall’s nine-member Blue Ribbon committee. The committee will meet Nov. 19 to pick one finalist to go before the Hall’s full selection committee for consideration early next year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.