Cotton Bowl pits SEC’s Missouri against Big Ten power Ohio State in teams’ 1st meeting since 1998

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Missouri is headed to its first New Year’s Six bowl game in nine seasons. Ohio State will be in its 11th in a row when they meet in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. The Tigers have won at least 10 games for the first time since going to the Citrus Bowl after their last 10-win regular season. Ohio State is 11-1. The Buckeyes were undefeated until their 30-24 loss to College Football Playoff top-ranked Michigan in the regular-season finale Nov. 25. Ohio State has a 10-1-1 series record against Missouri, all of those being regular-season games.

