Cotie McMahon scores 25 to lead No. 12 Ohio State women over No. 21 Illinois 83-74 in Big Ten opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 25 and No. 12 Ohio State stayed unbeaten with an 83-74 victory over No. 21 Illinois in a Big Ten Conference opener. McMahon made 7 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers and 9 of 12 free throws. Taylor Thierry scored 14 on 5-for-7 shooting with two 3-pointers for Ohio State (8-0). Chance Gray scored 13. Genesis Bryant hit three 3-pointers and scored 22 to lead the Fighting Illini (7-2). Kendall Bostic totaled 17 points and 13 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Jasmine Brown-Hagger added 14 points off the bench.

